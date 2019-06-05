Sioux Falls City Crews to Begin Spraying for Mosquitos Soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s not exactly breaking news that all of this standing water is leading to an uptick in mosquitos.

The city health department expects to begin spraying within the next week. Officials say the excess water and now the heat, create a prime breeding ground for mosquitos and gnats.

Given the wet start to the year, they expect a high concentration of bugs. Crews will be checking the 22 traps around the city looking for mosquito breeds that spread viruses or are aggressive biters.

“We might just be focused on one area if it’s just one or two traps that are hitting those numbers. Other times it ends up being a full citywide spray because mosquitos obviously fly, so just because they’re in one corner, doesn’t mean they’re not going to make their way somewhere else,” said Health Program Coordinator Denise Patton.

There are some new features to keep you in the loop this year. You cant text “SPRAY” to 888777 to text alert updates on spraying. There’s also an interactive map on the city health department website with spray zones and past spray dates.