Sunny Days Return to Leif Ericson Camp Following Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Leif Ericson YMCA camp was one of the many places impacted by flooding in March and now their summer camp is underway.

During the clean-up, the biggest hurdle was figuring out how to replace equipment and supplies and some picnic tables. Camp officials say their biggest take away from this flood is to expect the unexpected along the Big Sioux River.

The summer camp was able to start on time for their opening date on June 3, thanks to numerous volunteers and fundraising efforts.

“You know, I’ll be honest. After that initial wave of flooding came through, there was some concern on how we were gonna get back open. But knowing what a great community we live in, we never had any doubt that we would be back open for this summer,” said Camp Director Mike Murphy.

Going forward, the camp will change the way they store their equipment and supplies.