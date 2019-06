Wired Wednesday: Apple’s Newest Product is Privacy

Apple is really stepping up their game for privacy, according to local tech expert, Will Bushee. Among the changes you might see as a user include eliminating the need to give your email address to app developers, your permission will be needed to allow your location to be given out repeatedly, and restricted tracking in children’s apps. For more on the changes announced this week from Apple and what any of it means to you, click the link below.