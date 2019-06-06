Budweiser Clydesdales Tour Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – They are some of the national staples that people recognize almost automatically.

Scott Wick of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds says, “They’re just in awe of how gentle they are and their massive size and the size of their feet. We’ve had hundreds of phone calls about ‘when can we see them, where will they be.’ ”

The Budweiser Clydesdales and Bud the dalmatian arrived in Sioux Falls on Wednesday as part of their Midwest Hitch Tour. They are making several stops throughout the Sioux Empire, including the Harrisburg Days Parade on Saturday and the Canaries game on Sunday. When they aren’t pulling the wagon, people can also visit the horses and bud at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

No matter where they are, the reaction from the public is always the same.

“You might get to introduce a child to a horse for the first time and it’s just mind-blowing how excited everybody is,” states Clydesdale Handler Lauren Lambeteh.

To be a Budweiser Clydesdale the horse needs to be about 6 feet tall from their shoulders, around 18-hundred pounds, and have the “Budweiser” bay color with the white blaze on their face and four white-stocking feet. Lauren Lambeteh has been a handler with the horses for almost 3 years and she says unlike most horses, these Clydesdales are specifically trained to handle a lot of people in any situation.

Lambeteh explains, “They’re in all kinds of parades and we need to trust that they’re gonna be nice and safe. So we introduce them to a lot more variety to noises and distracting things.”

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be traveling around the Sioux Empire until Sunday. Budweiser has 2 other Clydesdale teams that travel to the west and east coasts. All 3 teams go around the country 300 days a year.