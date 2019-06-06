Depth Was Key for O’Gorman Girls Golf Championship

WATERTOWN, SD… The O’Gorman girls golf team made it 3 straight State “AA” titles Tuesday in Watertown and they have won 8 of the last 10 under Rod Garrison and now Tom Jansa. There’s no question having so many talented players on the same team can pay big dividends. They push each other to get better in practice and tournaments and they have a number of players who can win at any time. Like Shannon McCormick and Carly Kunkel who finished 1-2 in the individual competition. Team-wise, it was never close, they won by 55 shots!

Tom Jansa, O’Gorman Girls Golf Coach:”We have the ability to draw from every player a really good score all year long. Every one of these girls contributed in many matches throughout the year…”

Shannon McCormick, Medalist:”We’re so close as a team, that’s what makes us different from everybody else. We know that if one of use messes up there will be three more there that can make up for it and that’s what the best part about it is. You’re not putting everything on yourself…”

Carly Kunkel, Finished 2nd:”We push each other a lot in practice and in rounds and really at the end of the day we are competing with each other, but we’re also competing against each other on the same team. That’s what makes us set records and state records and all that stuff… It’s great to have…”