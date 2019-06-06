Flandreau Rodeo Days Building Off Last Years Success

FLANDREAU, S.D. – If you’ve got an opening in your weekend plans, you may want to head to Flandreau.

The second annual ‘Flandreau Rodeo Days‘ gets underway Friday at 10 a.m. and continues through Saturday night.

Rodeo fans were impressed last year, the event took home the ‘Best First Year Rodeo’ award from the South Dakota Rodeo Association.

With the bar already set high, organizers knew they had to make this year extra special, and appeal to a larger audience.

“We’ve added some new things this year. One of them being a kids play area. So they’ll be bouncy houses, obstacle courses…we’re just trying to make Flandreau Rodeo Days a full family event,” said Committee Member Tim Morrissey.

Bull riding, calf roping, and steer wrestling are just a few of the other events.

There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, and live music.