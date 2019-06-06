Citibank, American Red Cross Partner to Make Essential Kits for Veterans in Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Citibank is partnering with the American Red Cross in support of veterans.

The organizations have teamed up to bring essential resources to homeless veterans and veterans that just need a little extra help. Citi purchased a number of different hygiene items and an employee volunteer group known as City Salutes assembled around 100 essential needs kits.

“These are comfort items and personal care hygiene items. It could make or break a person’s day if they could have a clean toothbrush and a bar of soap and a washcloth to take care of themselves,” said Patty Brooks with the American Red Cross.

After assembly, the kits will be handed over to the VA for distribution to veterans.