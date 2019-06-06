Sioux Falls Police Warning of Returning Payroll Check Scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A warning from Sioux Falls Police about a scam that could be returning to the area.

Police have received word of groups making counterfeit checks in Fargo. Police say the groups travel across the country, stealing paychecks out of mailboxes. Then, they make a counterfeit check and cash it at a bank.

Police say they had a report of a similar incident just weeks ago and often times, these groups prey on the homeless to help with the crime.

“What they’ve done in the past is pick up homeless people and then sometimes they’ll buy them clothes. What they’re really doing is saying we’ll give you $50 or whatever if you take this check, go into a bank and cash it,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say they’ve also been in touch with the Union Gospel Mission and the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, to warn residents about the scam.