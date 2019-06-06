Storm’s Brown Appreciates the Guys in the Trenches

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 10-2 Storm travel to Des Moines to play the 11-1 Barnstormers Saturday in a key late season game. Iowa’s only loss came on that crazy final play at the Premier Center when the Storm caught a dropped pass for the game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock.

QB Lorenzo Brown enjoys this time of the year when the game count the most. But he also knows that his team depends most on the play of the guys who don’t get much recognition.

Lorenzo Brown, Storm QB says:”We go as our offensive line takes me and then how I take the rest of the team. So it starts up front. Without those guys in the trenches battling every play, we wouldn’t be as successful as we are…”

Arizona has won all 12 games, Iowa 11 and the Storm 10. Both of the Storm’s losses were to the Rattlers.