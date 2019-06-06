The Health Condition We May Be Putting Ourselves More At-Risk For

Why researchers believe nearly 1/3 of all men ages 35­–50 could develop some form of osteoporosis

If you’re not already, start doing weight bearing exercises and drinking your milk. The advice comes from Avera Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. Jennifer McKay, after a new report is released that finds 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women between 35 and 50 years of age have osteopenia, a precursor to osteoporosis.

McKay believes our more sedentary lifestyles and a lack of calcium, among other things, are contributing factors. Below, is more of what you need to know, including how men can help correct the trend.

The findings surprised both participants and researchers, who did not expect the condition to be more prevalent in men. Osteopenia occurs when bones are weaker than normal, but do not yet break easily. The research suggests bone health assessments can help middle-aged adults understand their future risk of osteoporosis. Fractures are often the first symptom of osteoporosis after years of silent and progressive bone loss.