Woodley Excited for Challenge to Start Another Football Program

YANKTON, SD… New Mount Marty head football coach Mike Woodley has done this before. And he couldn’t resist the temptation to do it again-start a program from scratch. He won an NAIA National Title at Grand View in 2013 and was going to coach 1 more year and retire. But when the offer to start a football team with the Lancers materialized he was excited.

“When this came about it was you know what, I’ll just take a look. Then the more I looked at it, it was actually a better situation than I inherited at Grand View when we started that program down there at least up front. With the things I’m getting and how they’re helping us with our staff, facility and things like that…”

The Lancers will start play in the GPAC in the 2022 season.