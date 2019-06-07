Authorities Seek Help Locating Endangered Missing Teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered missing 17-year-old.

17-year-old Kalin Taylor Fox has been reported missing from Butte County. Fox was last seen in rural Butte County near Belle Fourche at around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Fox was last seen wearing a gray striped shirt and black sweatpants. He’s described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 135 lbs., brown eyes, wavy ear length brown hair, and a pierced ear.

Officials say Fox is without required medication and considered endangered. They ask if you have information on his whereabouts to contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 605-892-2737.