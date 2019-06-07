Brookings With A Walkoff While SF West Blasts Off In Lewis & Clark Tournament

Bandits Beat Norfolk 5-4 While West Wins 16-9 Slugfest Over Tabor

YANKTON & VERMILLION, S.D. — 20 teams in four sites began play in the 18th annual Lewis & Clark Legion Invitational.

In Yankton the Brookings Bandits got a walkoff single from Rett Zelensky to defeat Norfolk 5-4.

Meanwhile in Vermillion Sioux Falls West defeated Tabor 16-9 led by a five RBI game from Ben Simonsen.

