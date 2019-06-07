City Stops Flow of Untreated Wastewater Into River

QUIMBY, Iowa – Authorities say a city’s untreated wastewater no longer is flowing into the Little Sioux River in northwest Iowa’s Cherokee County.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department had said a sewer main break was reported Monday morning by the town of Quimby. River flooding has kept repair crews from finding the break and fixing it, allowing more than 15,000 gallons (56,780 liters) of untreated wastewater to flow into the river each day.

The department said Thursday that Quimby hired a manure hauler who’s begun moving wastewater from a pump station to the city’s wastewater lagoon.

The city is working with an engineering firm to determine how best to fix or replace the sewer main.