Madison Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Killing Fiancee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Madison man will spend the next 15 years in prison after admitting to killing his fiancee.

A judge sentenced Joseph Schmitz on Friday in the 2016 shooting death of Corina Booth at their Lake Madison home. Schmitz told authorities he acted in self-defense when booth tried to stab him with a knife.

Booth was found with three gunshot wounds in her chest and two in her back.

Schmitz pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January, as part of a plea deal.