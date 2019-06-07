Minnesota Brewing Company to Acquire Sioux Falls Based Hydra Beer Company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota company is buying a Sioux Falls-based Hydra Beer Company.

Lupulin Brewing Company of Big Lake, MN has agreed to acquire Hydra Beer Company. Hydra’s current location in Sioux Falls will become Lupulin Brewing’s newest brewery and taproom.

Lupulin Brewing also recently partnered with Global Distributing to distribute its beer in South Dakota. Lupulin Brewing officials say acquiring Hydra Beer Company will deepen their connection with Sioux Falls and South Dakota.

“We are excited to become a part of this growing community. The Sioux Falls market is an ideal fit for us. We have family and friends living in southwest Minnesota and Sioux Falls. It has always felt like a home away from home to me,” said Matt Schiller, VP of Operations & Co-Founder.

Hydra was founded in 2015 by Sioux Falls residents Chad Petit and Nick Murphy.

“Nick and I have poured our heart and souls into Hydra, and we are happy to see it going to a company like Lupulin who will bring great things to our community,“ said Chad Petit, Co-Founder of Hydra.

Hydra will continue normal operations until the acquisition is finalized.