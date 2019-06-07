Nilsen Kept Focus On His Vault & Not Duplantis To Pull Off Win

USD Junior Wins Third Overall National Title

AUSTIN, TX — Much of the track community is still buzzing about Chris Nilsen’s National Championship Pole Vault victory on Wednesday.

Though Chris was the defending champion, the expectation was that LSU’s Mondo Duplantis would take the title after the freshman phenom had set an NCAA record with a vault of 19 feet, 8 and a quarter inches. Duplantis had already won the indoor title with Chris finishing second back earlier in the year.

It certainly made for some compelling theater and quite the rivalry as Nilsen would go on to vault a meet record 19 feet, 6 and one quarter inches in what some are calling the greatest pole vault competition in NCAA History.

-Interview sound courtesy @DyeStat/RunnerSpace.com