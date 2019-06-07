Report: Opioid Prescriptions Down 13% in South Dakota in 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota doctors are finding progress in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

That’s according to a national report provided by the South Dakota State Medical Association. It says opioid prescriptions in the state were down more than 13 percent last year.

It also says there was a 13 percent increase in healthcare professionals registered in the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

The report says there was a 12 percent decrease in opioid prescriptions in Iowa and Minnesota.