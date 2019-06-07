Scoreboard Friday, June 7th

Scores For Friday, June 7, 2019
KDLT Sports,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 7TH, 2019
MLB
Twins 6, Detroit 3

American Association
Canaries 6, Gary 3

Legion Baseball
Brookings 5, Norfolk 4

Brookings 8, Plattsmouth 1

SF West 10, Vermillion 0

SF West 16, Tabor 9

Harrisburg 11, Crofton 6

Renner 8, Harrisburg 4

Renner 15, Pender 5

Brandon Valley 13, Hartington 4

Brandon Valley 12, Hartford/Humboldt 4

Hartford/Humboldt 9, Huron 7

Norfolk 9, Yankton 7

Omaha Concordia 10, Tabor 8

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard

You Might Also Like