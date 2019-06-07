Sioux Falls Man Arrested for Alleged Threats Against Mayor TenHaken

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight after police say he sent what could be considered as “threatening” messages to Mayor Paul TenHaken.

59-year-old Christopher Bruce is a regular at city council meetings, often arguing against 5G cellular service.

Court documents say Bruce was sent an email to TenHaken saying quote, “You can fight city hall. You just need a bigger gun, better bullets, and harder armor.” Last month, Bruce sent an email to council members saying an upcoming public input session would be the “most explosive to date.”

According to court documents, Bruce also mentioned TenHaken’s son in an email and referred to the mayor’s parents, who live in Worthington, in an online post.

Bruce is charged with one count of misdemeanor stalking and is being held on a $25,000 bond. KDLT News reached out to the mayor’s office for comment. They issued a statement saying: “The city takes threats against the safety of the mayor, city council members and their family members extremely serious.”