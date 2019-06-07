USD’s Hammer Earns All-American Honors, Anderson 17th In High Jumps At Nationals

Coyotes Wrap Up Season At NCAA Track & Field Championships

AUSTIN, Texas—South Dakota natives Ben Hammer and Zack Anderson wrapped up the 2019 NCAA Championships for the Coyotes on Friday evening at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

In his final meet as a Coyote, Hammer garnered his first career All-America accolade. He finished 11th in the field for second-team All-America. His best mark came on his first throw of the competition, sending the discus a season best 189 feet, 2 inches.

Anderson cleared the opening pair of bars on his first attempt, but missed all three tries at 7-1 ¾. He finished one spot out of All-America recognition, taking 17th with his top height of 7-0 ½. This marked one of the toughest men’s high jump competitions of the century, with it being the first time since 2001 that it took a make of 7-3 to score in the top-eight.

Hailing from Dell Rapids (Hammer) and Parker (Anderson), the duo were the only South Dakota natives competing in the NCAA Championships for the second-straight year.

South Dakota takes home three All-America honors on the weekend. Junior Chris Nilsen successfully defended his crown in the men’s pole vault, junior Helen Falda earned first-team honors in the women’s pole vault and Hammer added second-team honors in the discus tonight.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics