What To Expect at DTSF’s June First Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Discounts. Dinner. Drinks.

That’s what you can expect at DTSF’s June First Friday. The fun-filled event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Numerous shops, restaurants, and clubs will offer discount in order to get you downtown.

DTSF is also hosting their monthly block party at 8th & Railroad. With live music, food and drink vendors, and an electric atmosphere, officials say there’s something for everyone.

KDLT News previewed the big day, while riding the downtown Trolley, Friday morning.

