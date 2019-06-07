Where 2nd In the Nation Isn’t a Good Thing

This coming Sunday, organizers of the 8th annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide are hoping to see more participants taking part in the annual event. They know there are a growing number of South Dakotans struggling – and contemplating taking their own lives. They need you to know and share that there are resources available to help, that there are an incredible number of people out there who care, and that a better future may only be a phone call away.

One in four people have a diagnosable mental illness, which means that it is highly likely someone close to you is struggling. When it comes to depression and suicide specifically, South Dakota ranks second when it comes to suicide among our youth and 6th overall across the nation.

This Sunday’s event, will be one of several this summer to raise awareness and funds to support the 211 network. One hundred percent of the funds stay local. For more on the walk and the 211 resource for families, click here. The number to call, if you need help, is either 211 or 1-800-273-8255. The services are free and confidential and all South Dakotans have access to the crisis line all day, every day.