Edgerton/Southwest Christian Wins Minnesota State A Softball Title

Defeat Badger-Greenbush/Middle River 4-1

MANKATO, MN — After a pair of runner-up finishes, the Edgerton/Southwest Christian softball team is finally back on top of Minnesota State A Softball for the first time since 2016, as they defeated Badger-Greenbush/Middle River 4-1 on Friday afternoon in Mankato.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights courtesy prepspotlight.tv.