Homefield In Playoffs Slips Away From Storm In Loss At Iowa

Barnstormers Defeat Sioux Falls 55-43

DES MOINES, IA — If the Sioux Falls Storm are going to win the IFL championship they’ll likely have to go through Des Moines again.

The Iowa Barnstormers clinched a bye and homefield into the conference championships with a 55-43 victory over the Storm on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Storm (10-3) played from behind the whole way, falling behind 13-0 and 20-6. They’d pull within a score several times but had no answer for Iowa’s (12-1) DaQuan Neal. He went 17-23 for 238 yards and six touchdown passes while also rushing for 77 yards and two more scores.

Lorenzo Brown tried to match Neal. He went 13-31 for 151 yards and a touchdown while rushing 13 times for 110 yards and four scores. Unlike Neal, though, Brown threw a pair of critical interceptions that were the only turnovers of the game.

The Storm wrap up the regular season next Saturday at home against Bismarck.

