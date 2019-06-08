Police: “Multiple Victims” In Afternoon Sioux Falls Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Sioux Falls police are investigating after a shooting just east of downtown.

Police were called to the area of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a report of gunshots. Details are limited. According to investigators, several males got into an altercation. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and fired at the victims. Three of them were shot. Then the suspect, described as a black man 40 to 50 years old with a medium build and long dreadlocks, got into the passenger seat of a black sedan with a female driving. They drove off heading south on Cliff.

Police say the vehicle is a black 2000 Buick park avenue with the South Dakota license plate number 1-a-p-4-1-6. All three of the male victims are at area hospitals being treated for their injuries, but police have not released their conditions. We’ll bring you more details as we get them.

Earlier we reported the following: Police were called to the area of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a report of gunshots. Details are limited. At the scene, police say they found multiple victims, but would not say exactly how many and no details were released on their injuries or conditions. No suspect information has been given. We’ll continue to bring you more details as we get them.