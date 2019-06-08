Scoreboard Saturday, June 8th

Scores For Saturday, June 8, 2019
Zach Borg,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 8TH, 2019
MLB
Detroit 9, Twins 3

American Association
Canaries 12, Gary 4

IFL
Iowa 55, Storm 43

Legion Baseball
Brandon Valley 20, Huron 4

Blair 6, Brandon Valley 1

Renner 13, Crofton 0

Renner 14, Dakota Valley 1

Springfield-Platteview 11, Brookings 2

Yankton 6 Brookings 2

Yankton 11, Plattsmouth 3

Harrisburg 6, Dakota Valley 5

Harrisburg 13, Pender 3

SF West 14, Lincoln SE 4

Vermillion 4, Tabor 0

Lincoln SE 11, Tabor 3

SF West 6, Omaha Concordia 1

Omaha Concordia 12, Vermillion 2

Hartington 11, Huron 10

Blair 7, West Central 0

Hartington 6, West Central 5

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard

You Might Also Like