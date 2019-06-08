Scoreboard Saturday, June 8th
MLB
Detroit 9, Twins 3
American Association
Canaries 12, Gary 4
IFL
Iowa 55, Storm 43
Legion Baseball
Brandon Valley 20, Huron 4
Blair 6, Brandon Valley 1
Renner 13, Crofton 0
Renner 14, Dakota Valley 1
Springfield-Platteview 11, Brookings 2
Yankton 6 Brookings 2
Yankton 11, Plattsmouth 3
Harrisburg 6, Dakota Valley 5
Harrisburg 13, Pender 3
SF West 14, Lincoln SE 4
Vermillion 4, Tabor 0
Lincoln SE 11, Tabor 3
SF West 6, Omaha Concordia 1
Omaha Concordia 12, Vermillion 2
Hartington 11, Huron 10
Blair 7, West Central 0
Hartington 6, West Central 5