Storm Face Pivotal Game In United Bowl Rematch At Iowa

Bye Into Conference Championship On The Line

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Storm face one of the biggest games of their season tonight as they return to the scene of last season’s most disappointing game.

It’s been a little more than 11 months since the Storm fell in the final minute at Iowa 42-38 in the United Bowl.

Both teams have come back strong this season. The Barnstormers are 11-1, their lone loss coming in Sioux Falls when Kent Shelby hauled in a miraculous touchdown as time expired to give the Storm a 36-32 victory back on April 20th.

The winner of tonight’s game will be in position to claim the #2 seed in the IFL playoffs, which brings with it a bye and the right to host the conference title game in two weeks. Since that could well be a rematch between these two teams, and considering how each of the last two games came down to the final minute, it’s homefield the Storm sorely want to have.