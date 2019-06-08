The 2019 Sioux Falls National Kidney Foundation Walk

SIOUX FALLS, SD- More than 12-thousand people are being treated for kidney failure in South Dakota and 300 are waiting for a transplant. So the Sioux Falls Kidney Walk is shining a light on these folks and working to keep others healthy.

More than 300 people gathered at Sertoma Park to participate in the 5K walk fundraiser. Organizers say all proceeds stay in South Dakota to fund their educational programs. This includes informing patients about kidney donors and offering screenings to the public. Organizers say there are ways people can take control of their kidney health.

“One of the biggest things that we do want to educate the community is make sure you’re having that conversation with your doctor. So if you catch it ahead of time, a lot of times it’s a change of diet, exercise (those type of things) can help you stay healthy,” says Gene Dickey of the National Kidney Foundation.

The goal of Saturday’s walk in Sioux Falls was to raise 60-thousand dollars. Head to the National Kidney Foundation to learn how you can donate.