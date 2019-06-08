The Siouxland Renaissance Festival Takes Visitors Back In Time

SIOUX FALLS, SD- If you’ve ever wanted to travel back to the time of knights and William Shakespeare, the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the place to be this weekend.

The Siouxland Renaissance Festival gives people a taste of what life was like in the 1500s. From palm reading to jousting, the 18th annual event draws hundreds of people to take in a town in England under the reign of Queen Elizabeth I. People can watch a blacksmith work and sword fighting. Organizers say it’s a unique chance to escape modern day life.

“I love the fact that you can come down here and just completely remove yourself from your everyday life. You work at the hospital, you’re a teacher, or you work construction. You come here, it’s something completely different because you can be a pirate, you can be a very proper lady,” says Jennifer Olsen otherwise known as “Captain Nadia Leastien.

The Renaissance Festival continues on Sunday at the fairgrounds at 10 A.M. until 6 P.M. Tickets for adults are $15, kids are $6, and it’s free for children under 3 years old.