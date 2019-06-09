82-Year-Old Man Killed in Crash South of Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – One person died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash south of Watertown.

Names of the deceased and the other person involved are not being released pending notification of family.

A 1996 GMC Yukon was westbound on South Dakota Highway 22 when it made an illegal lane change to cross U.S. Highway 81. The vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup which was traveling southbound on Highway 81.

The 82-year-old male driver of the Yukon was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 63-year-old female, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.