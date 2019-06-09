8th Annual “Step Forward To Prevent Suicide” Walk/Run

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Suicide is the overall 9th leading cause of death in South Dakota and most common among people ages 15 to 34.

Each year, the 211 Helpline Center works to shed a light on this growing issue. “Step Forward To Prevent Suicide” is a 5K walk and run to benefit Helpline Center programs, like the 24-hour Crisis Line. On Sunday morning, 5-hundred walkers and runners hit the bike trail near Falls Park to take part. The event also serves as an opportunity for people affected by suicide to know they’re not alone.

“One of the most important things is that they know that they’re loved one is not forgotten. That there loved one is remembered and that other people have a similar experience where they’ve lost a loved one and that recovery from that and healing from that is possible,” says Janet Kittams of the 211 Helpline Center.

The Helpline Center has resources available to those who are struggling. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call (800)-273-8255. Visit the Helpline Center for more information.