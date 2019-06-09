“Angels With A Dream” Car Show Raises Money For Make-A-Wish

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Old-fashioned cars and some “hot rods” canvassed the parking lot of Great Bear in Sioux Falls on Sunday to show support for the annual “Angels With A Dream” Car Show.

The car show benefits the Make-A-Wish foundation to help raise money to grant wishes for sick kids. In total, “Angels With A Dream” has helped grant 12 wishes for kids and has raised over 88-thousand dollars in the last 8 years. Over 40 car owners participated to help “Angels With A Dream” to meet their 100-thousand dollar goal. Organizers say the event continues to grow each year with the hopes of making more wishes come true.

“It’s priceless (actually). You can’t put a number on anything and to meet these kids is just amazing and their families are wonderful. It just really makes us happy to see that everybody is supporting us,” says Founder of “Angels With A Dream” Roxie Johnson.

100-percent of the donations from today’s event will go to “Angels With A Dream” to help benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation in South Dakota.