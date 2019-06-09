Humboldt Man Killed in Moody County Crash

COLMAN, S.D. – A Humboldt, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Colman.

A 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was southbound on Interstate 29 when it left the roadway to the left, collided with a guard rail and rolled over the bridge. The vehicle came to rest in the median below the bridge.

Richard Ochs, the 55-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Whether he was wearing a seatbelt has not yet been determined.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.