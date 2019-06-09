Knights Bring The Past To Life At Renaissance Festival

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The Siouxland Renaissance Festival is bringing 15th century England to Sioux Falls, and there’s one event that gives people a taste of what life was like as a knight.

These knights represent the Great Plains Region of the “International Medieval Combat Federation.” The group is part of a world-wide effort to keep the medieval combat sport alive. From the 75 pounds of armor to the uniquely crafted weapons, everything used in historically accurate just like knights of the time period wore and used. These knights hope to educate others about the past while growing the sport.

“We’ll go on after the show and kids eyes light up when they see (you know), this is a real sword and real knight. They get to put on a helmet and for the moment that’s what got me into this sport is that spark of recognition that this is something real,” says Pat Lockren of the Great Plains Region.

Unlike the 15th century, these knights can be women as well.