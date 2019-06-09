Stampede & Wings Begin Working Toward Championship Defenses

NAHL Draft & Stampede Try-Out Camps

SIOUX FALLS & ABERDEEN, S.D. — Though it hasn’t even been a month since both the Aberdeen Wings and Sioux Falls Stampede each won their respective league championships, both teams began the process of defending their titles this week.

The Aberdeen Wings hoisted the Robertson Cup as champions of the NAHL back on May 14th. On Tuesday they began re-loading for the new season by selecting ten players in the league’s entry draft. They’ll hold their main camp next month in which they’ll cut down to 30 for training camp.

The Sioux Falls Stampede finished a sweep of Chicago to take the USHL’s Clark Cup on May 17th. This week they’re hosting 100 players for their try out camp at the Scheels IcePlex. It’s free and open to the public. You can check out the schedule by clicking HERE .

You could call South Dakota the state of Junior Hockey. Last season marked the first time since 1977 that both the Robertson and Clark Cup champions hailed from the same state, and it’s no surprise that these organizations share a mutual respect for each other, as well as passionate fans that elevate the organization.