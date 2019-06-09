Survey Asks for Public Input on Sioux Falls Events Center Campus

Sioux Falls, S.D. (from the City of Sioux Falls) Mayor Paul TenHaken’s Events Campus Study Group launched a public survey to gather input from the community on the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Campus.

Available at siouxfalls.org/ec-survey, the short survey asks for input on the current status of the campus and looks for feedback on potential improvements. Survey respondents will be entered into a drawing to win one of many $25 gift cards.

“The public plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the events campus,” said Dan Statema, study group co-chair. “As the group digs into financials, feasibility studies, and economic impact numbers, we also have a desire to hear what the people of Sioux Falls like about the campus and what they think its future should look like.”

The survey closes on June 17. Results will be presented at the study group’s June 24 meeting.

The Events Campus Study Group began meeting monthly in February to evaluate the current and future needs of the campus and make recommendations to the Mayor that will enhance the success of the campus and its economic impact for the community. The group’s final report will be also be presented to the City Council.

Topics the group is evaluating include future use and function of the Arena, parking, additional on-site uses, baseball stadium condition, and transportation connections to downtown and other attractions.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Campus includes the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center, Arena, Sioux Falls Stadium, Howard Wood Field, and Sheraton Hotel.