Canaries Off to Great Start at Home

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Canaries began the season with a respectable 13 game road trip by going 6-7. But after returning to SF Stadium they have been almost unbeatable. Before heading out to Milwaukee Monday where they lost to the Milkmen 8-3, the Birds won 7 of 9 at the cage. And Mike Meyer really likes the offensive make-up of this year’s team.

Mike Meyer, Canaries Manager says: “Offensively we’re pretty dynamic. We were heavy on the sluggers my first two seasons and we’ve got about half of them are pretty high on-base percentage guys and half are sluggers. So we’ll be able to be a little bit more dynamic. We won’t be feast or famine as much as we were the first two years. We’ll hopefully be able to have a lot of traffic on the bases and be able to generate runs in multiple different ways…”

The Canaries have also had several late game rallies including 2 straight nights on the recent home stand.