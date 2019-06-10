McCormick Helps O’Gorman to Dominant Team Title in Girls “AA” Golf

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Shannon McCormick has always had competition on the golf course.

“My family is a huge golf family. My dad and my sister, the first tee, just everything. I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid. I’m really good with my driver. Off the tee I can place it pretty well.” O’Gorman Sophomore Shannon McCormick says.

Which might have made her transition to the O’Gorman golf team two years ago easier.

“Just the family atmosphere helped with it but also the competitiveness of our team helped me prepare.” Shannon says.

“She works day in and day out. She’s one of the hardest worker I know. She doesn’t miss a fairway, never misses a fairway, makes really hard up and downs and saves par a lot. She’s a great golfer.” O’Gorman Junior Carly Kunkel says.

It paid off last week heading into the final round of the state tournament. After finishing 18th last year, the sophomore entered three shots off the lead.

“I thought maybe top six? That’d be great!” McCormick says.

Instead Shannon won the championship, shooting the only even par round of the tournament to top teammate Carly Kunkel by one stroke.

“For high school golf it was as close to flawless as you might get. She’s really matured this year. To go out, from the first swing yesterday all the way through, gut it out, kind of a little tough stretch in the middle of her first round, but she never got uptight.” O’Gorman Golf Coach Tom Jansa says.

“It feels great! I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to win this state title with. I honestly didn’t know but I’m happy I did it with these girls.” Shannon says.

And McCormick should only get better since there will be no shortage of competition for a state champion.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.