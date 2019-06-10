Out and About with Kali: Week of June 10

Good food, beer, and wine appear to be the theme of the week in the Sioux Falls region. Kali Trautman with The Event Company, outlines just a few of the places you can get in on some fun festivals and community gatherings. Check out the links below for more information on each outing and get out and enjoy all the Sioux Empire has to offer during the summer!

Wednesday, June 12 – Yoga on the Water, Hilton Garden Inn-Downtown Riverfront, Sioux Falls

Bring your mat, water and join the group on the riverside for yoga flow/sculpt! Taking place on every Wednesday evening throughout the summer, the event is taught by yoga instructors from Form Fitness. All donations benefit The Feisty Fighters to help those affected by cancer through their grant program.

Thursday, June 13 – Watertown’s Wine & Beer Walk, Downtown Watertown

Let’s welcome summer with Watertown’s Wine & Beer Walk! Join your friends on Thursday, June 13, for an evening of wine, beer, and entertainment in Downtown Watertown. Select Chamber member businesses will be sampling a broad variety of what’s new in the wine and beer world and offering door prizes for Watertown’s Wine and Beer Walk participants. During the walk you’ll also have the opportunity to experience the newly installed sculptures in the Watertown Art Walk and enjoy live music.

Saturday, June 15 – Royalwood Dairy Breakfast on the Farm, Brandon

Join the Ode family for their annual open house that has become a must-attend event for families in the Brandon and Sioux Falls metro areas. Tour the 380 cow farm and enjoy FREE pancakes, milk, and other dairy treats. Children’s entertainer Phil Baker will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m, and ‘Hood Magazine will host a “Make and Take” craft project throughout the morning.

Saturday, June 15 & Sunday, June 16 – 2019 South Dakota Peach Festival, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

The South Dakota Peach Festival is here! With proceeds from the festival going to local non-profits, this is a weekend you can’t miss. The two-day event will consist of a carnival like setting with inflatable activities for the kids of all ages, live music, food and merchant vendors from all over the country, baking contest, pie eating contest, balloon rides, a classic car show for Dad, and so much more!

Saturday, June 15 – Great Plains Cheese & Ice Cream Festival, Strawbale Winery, Renner

You won’t want to miss the first ever Great Plains Cheese & Ice Cream Festival that is a fundraiser for the Family Visitation Center! The festival is taking place at Strawbale Winery and will feature local cheeses and ice creams from the area. There will also be live music, play areas and bouncy houses, face painting, games, food vendors, raffle packages, Zoo Mobile and farm animals.