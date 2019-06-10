Sioux Falls Police: One Person Killed in Weekend Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are now investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend as a homicide after one of the victims died at an area hospital Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a report of gunshots. Police say a group of eight males went to an apartment complex to confront another person. One of the eight men entered the apartment complex and came back out a short time later.

Police say 34-year-old Ramon Deron Smith then came out of the apartment and began shooting at the group of eight men outside. Police say one person was shot in the head and two others were shot in the torso.

Police say Smith got into the passenger seat of a black 2ooo Buick Park Avenue, with the South Dakota license plate 1AP416, and drove South on Cliff Avenue. Police say they are looking for Smith’s sister, 30-year-old Sioux Falls resident Martece Arielle Saddler.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Smith and Saddler or the black Buick. Police are also looking for a person of interest in the shooting, 22-year-old Sioux Falls resident Christina Haney, who was seen leaving the area in a white 2007 Mercedes GL with the South Dakota license plate URMYY.

Police are also looking to speak to the driver of a blue 2000 Ford F-150 Supercab, with the license plate 1T5565. Police say he brought one of the victims to an area hospital.

Police believe Smith, Saddler, and Haney have connections in the Minneapolis, Omaha, and Chicago areas and believe they may have fled Sioux Falls.

One of the victims, 42-year-old Larry Eugene Carr Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday morning. Police say the victim shot in the head is still being treated and is in stable condition. The other victim shot in the torso was released from the hospital over the weekend.

Police believe drugs played a factor in the shooting but they don’t believe it was the main factor. Police believe the two groups of people may have been involved in a previous altercation on Friday and that they had contact on social media sometime before the shooting.

