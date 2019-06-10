Sioux Falls Sanitation Owner Subpoenaed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The owner of a Sioux Falls trash company has 10 days to appear in court on civil charges.

Kay Kramer’s company, Sioux Falls Sanitation, received multiple complaints of late, due to residential garbage not being picked up. Kramer has been subpoenaed to Minnehaha County Court.

City officials say in the last 10 days they have taken 11 dumpsters, and nearly 150 trash bins to the landfill because Sioux Falls Sanitation won’t.

They have attempted to contact Kramer, but they have had limited results. She did not appear for a scheduled hearing on Monday, but prosecutors say Kramer was notified by phone.

The next hearing has not been scheduled.