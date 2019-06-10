Trial for Sioux Falls Woman Charged in Cold Case Moved to September

The trial for a Sioux Falls woman charged in a nearly 40 year cold case that was scheduled to begin today, has been postponed to September 3, 2019.

57-year-old Theresa Bentaas faces murder and manslaughter charges after allegedly leaving her baby outside to die in 1981. Back in March, Bentaas pleaded “not guilty” to those charges and a judge set her bond at $250,000.

Police arrested Bentaas after new DNA evidence came to light on the case. Authorities used DNA from the baby exhumed 10 years ago, and from Bentaas. According to court documents, Bentaas admitted to hiding her pregnancy from family and friends.

Bentaas is currently free on bond. She could face life in prison if convicted.