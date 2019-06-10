Volunteers Needed For Great Life Challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s a golf tournament that’s grown in size and popularity each of the five years it’s came to town, and now officials need your help!

Volunteers are needed for the ‘Great Life Challenge,‘ part of the ‘Symetra Tour.’ It’s a tournament that features some of the best golfers from around the world.

Gregg Helms and Tom Walsh Sr. joined us this morning with more on the challenge, and how you can get involved.

For more information, click here.