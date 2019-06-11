Altar’d State Coming to Empire Mall

Boutique with a focus on giving back to open in fall of 2019

Altar’d State, a popular fashion boutique known for supporting charitable causes in the communities in which it’s located, will open its first location in South Dakota in The Empire Mall this coming fall.

Construction on the over 8,000 square foot store will begin this summer near the food court.

“We’re excited to bring another first-to-market retailer to The Empire Mall this fall,” said Dan Gies, general manager at The Empire Mall, in a press release. “Altar’d State is a beloved brand that has a strong following across the country, and we take pride in knowing that our shoppers will soon have the opportunity to shop the boutique and help give back while doing so.”

Altar’d State started with one store in Knoxville, Tenn. and now has over 100 stores. The company aims to be globally-minded and dedicated to creating not only a unique retail environment that is inspiring and uplifting, but also giving back to the world around us through philanthropic efforts of every kind.