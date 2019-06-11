Avera Named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Employers List

Avera has been named to the inaugural Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2019. Avera is ranked No. 1 in South Dakota and in the Top 20 in Minnesota.

Based on an independent survey, researchers made the list from a vast sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations.

“To be given this distinction certainly makes us proud, yet humbled. The recognition is even more special coming from our employees – especially since it is based on what they actually say about their workplace,” said Kim Jensen, Chief Human Resources Officer, said in a press release. “Our leaders strive to be make Avera an employer of choice through the training, daily management and respectful interactions they have with our most important resources, our employees. That’s the Avera difference, and it shows.”

South Dakota State University, Department of Veterans Affairs, Hy-Vee, and Sanford Health round out the top 5 on Forbes’ list.

For a complete list of the businesses named, visit Forbes.com/best-employers-by-state.