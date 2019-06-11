BV and SF East Tied When Play Suspended

BV and SF East Tied When Play Suspended

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Mother nature was the winner Tuesday night at Harmodon Park. When the bad weather hit, Brandon Valley and SF East were tied 1-1 in the 4th inning and the game was suspended. It will be completed along with the 2nd game on Thursday at 4:00. Brandon Valley pitcher Cole Hupke made a nice catch of a bunt and turned it into a double play. And Nate Brecht had a bases-loaded strikeout to end a possible rally for BV in the 4th. William Brown and Mitchell Tolk had sacrifice flies producing the game’s only 2 runs.