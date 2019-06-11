Illinois Youth Group Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A youth group from Naperville, Illinois made the nine-hour drive to Sioux Falls to spend the week helping Habitat for Humanity.

More than 70 volunteers from Grace United Methodist split into four groups to help build new houses or work on small home repairs through the Neighboorhood Revitalization Project.

Habitat staff members are thrilled to receive this much help, especially from high school and college kids.

“It’s a great thing to have this group here because there’s so many of them and they’re eager to help. These people have their week of mission time to choose to help us,’ said Lee Ferguson with Habitat for Humanity.

Each year, the group decides where to travel for their mission trip and for a lot of them this is their first time in Sioux Falls.

“It feels good to give back to the community and it feels proud to come in the morning, seeing a house, and then leaving in the afternoon and getting to see all of the work we were able to accomplish,” said volunteer Megan Stemm.

Some volunteers are building at least three new homes this week.