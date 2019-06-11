New LGBTQ Awareness Campaign Launches in South Dakota

It is Pride Week across the nation and here in South Dakota, the events being held to recognize and celebrate our diverse population are considered some of the best in the nation. Yet, many believe we have a long way to go when it comes to recognizing our LGBTQ community and ensuring their safety and equality here at home.

As a result, the American Civil Liberties Union this past week launched an online advocacy campaign along with some other initiatives, to raise the profile of LGBTQ issues as well as an awareness of the the 20,000 plus population in South Dakota. Taking part and sharing her story is something Angelica Mercado couldn’t pass up.

Learn more about Mercado and what the ACLU is hoping you’ll do to support the state’s LGBTQ population and issues in the state legislature, by clicking here or watching the interview above.