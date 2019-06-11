Sioux Falls Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Suspect in Fatal Shooting

Ramon Deron Smith Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Corrections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with Saturday’s fatal shooting.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Ramon Deron Smith. Police say Smith is suspected of shooting three people, one fatally, on Saturday. The warrant is for Murder Second Degree, Manslaughter First Degree, Attempted Murder First Degree, and Aggravated Assault. The warrant carries a $1,000,000 cash bond.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police have issued material witness warrants for three people in connection with Saturday’s fatal shooting in Sioux Falls.

Police say they are searching for 34-year-old Ramon Deron Smith, 30-year-old Sioux Falls resident Martece Arielle, and 22-year-old Sioux Falls resident Christina Haney.

Smith is described as a 6’0″ 200-pound African-American male with long dreads and was last seen with Saddler in a black 2000 Buick Park Avenue with the license plate 1AP416. Saddler is described as a 5’4″ 220-pound African-American female.

Haney is described as a 5’6″ 145-pound African-American female and was last seen driving a white 2007 Mercedes GL with dealer plates.

Police say they were able to locate the blue 2000 Ford F-150 Supercab, police say the driver of that vehicle dropped one of the shooting victims off at the hospital.

Police were called to the area of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a report of gunshots. Police say a group of eight males went to an apartment complex to confront another person. One of the eight men entered the apartment complex and came back out a short time later.

Police say Smith then came out of the apartment and began shooting at the group of eight men outside. Police say one person was shot in the head and two others were shot in the torso.

Police say Smith got into the passenger seat of the black Buick with Saddler and drove South on Cliff Avenue. Police say Haney was also seen leaving the area.

Police believe Smith, Saddler, and Haney have connections in the Minneapolis, Omaha, and Chicago areas and believe they may have fled Sioux Falls.

One of the victims, 42-year-old Larry Eugene Carr Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday morning. Police say the victim shot in the head is still being treated and is in stable condition. The other victim shot in the torso was released from the hospital over the weekend.

Police believe drugs played a factor in the shooting but they don’t believe it was the main factor. Police believe the two groups of people may have been involved in a previous altercation on Friday and that they had contact on social media sometime before the shooting.